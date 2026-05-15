Brewers Get Optimistic Christian Yelich Injury News

The Milwaukee Brewers are still waiting to see if Christian Yelich can get back in the lineup in the coming days.

It's been a season of bad luck for the former Most Valuable Player. Yelich was red-hot out of the gate, but then missed a month due to an adductor strain. He returned to the lineup on May 12, but hasn't been back in the lineup since due to back pain. When it comes to Yelich, back pain isn't something to mess around with. Throughout his career to this point, back injuries have popped up multiple times. Most recently, he had his 2024 season ended early due to a back injury that required surgery.

On Thursday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that Friday would be important to the long-term view of the back injury.

"Tomorrow will be telling whether he will need a longer break, regarding his back," Murphy said.

The Brewers Got A Somewhat Positive Christian Yelich Update

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

An answer has not been determined, though. On Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the club is giving it a few more days before making a decision on a potential Injured List stint.

"Brewers are still giving it a couple days before making a decision on the IL for Christian Yelich," Hogg wrote. "He said he felt his back tighten up prior to the game Tuesday. 'Not great timing,' he said. Sounds like Yelich will try taking some swings today."

The fact that he's set to take swings on Friday is very positive. It doesn't mean that he's out of the woods, but the fact that the club is willing to push it by swinging the bat is at least optimistic that the club is hopeful that it won't be an issue.

If the Brewers are going to live up to their lofty potential this season, having Yelich in the lineup will be integral. Milwaukee has done a great job with the next man up, but Yelich is a game-changer and the club is going to need him at some point. The best-case scenario would be no Injured List stint. At this point, it would only be a few extra days for a minimum stint after missing a few already. Still, hopefully he's able to come away from taking swings on Friday healthy and get back in the mix in the coming days. The Brewers certainly need him.