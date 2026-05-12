Brewers Strike Gold as Christian Yelich Returns for Padres Series

The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night and just got a massive boost.

Milwaukee announced on X that three-time All-Star Christian Yelich is back after spending a few weeks on the Injured List due to an adductor strain. In response, the Brewers optioned Tyler Black down to Triple-A Nashville.

Yelich's last game for the Brewers came on April 12. So, he ends up missing just one month to the day. Before going down with his adductor strain, Yelich was having an excellent season. He played in 15 games before the injury and slashed .314/.375.451 with an .826 OPS. On top of this, he had one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, two doubles, one triple and 10 runs scored.

With Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn both out, Yelich carried this offense until he went down as well. Fortunately, Brice Turang stepped up and has played like the best overall second baseman in the league. Chourio and Vaughn both have since returned and have looked very good. Turang has continued his phenomenal season. Now, the Brewers get to add a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and former Most Valuable Player into the mix.

The Brewers are 22-16 on the season so far, despite all of the injuries, and are in second place in the National League Central. The Chicago Cubs are in first place at 27-14. It's safe to say that the Brewers are going to have plenty of chances to close that gap now. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Thursday as he looks to make his return to the club as well. Now is the time to be excited, Brewers fans. This club weathered all of the early-season storms and is now getting all of its big pieces back. Milwaukee has been good so far this season, but we haven't even seen them close to how good they can be.

This lineup is immediately scarier. Just having Yelich, Chourio, Vaughn and Turang together is scary enough for opposing pitchers. Let's not forget that William Contreras is one of the best overall catchers in the game and is slashing .294/.366/.406 with three homers and 26 RBIs. Jake Bauers also has six homers on the season for Milwaukee. This club is about to be a problem in the NL Central.