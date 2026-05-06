Brewers Good News for Ace Jacob Misiorowski

The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately were not able to play a game on Tuesday night, but that doesn't mean there isn't any good news out there for the fanbase throughout the day.

On Tuesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy joined 620 WTMJ and shared that "all things look good" for Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski to make his next scheduled start on Friday against the New York Yankees after leaving his last one early, as shared on X by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"And one more update from Pat Murphy's weekly appearance on 620 WTMJ this morning: 'All things look good' for Jacob Misiorowski to make his next start on schedule after a hamstring scare last time out," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers Ace Is Healthy

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Misiorowski left Milwaukee's contest on Friday after 5 1/3 no-hit innings against the Washington Nationals with a right hamstring cramp. Fortunately, it sounds like he's just fine. Milwaukee certainly needs that. On the bright side, the Brewers got Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back this week from injuries. But Brandon Woodruff is on the Injured List and there's no way to know at this point when Quinn Priester will be ready to return to the big leagues. If there was a time when the Brewers needed Misiorowski, it would be right now.

Overall, he has been nothing short of special for the Brewers so far this season. He has pitched in seven games for the Brewers so far this season and has a 2.84 ERA and a league-leading 59 strikeouts. The Brewers dropped their first game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday before Tuesday night's contest was postponed.

Right now, the Brewers are in last place in the National League Central at 18-16. Milwaukee is 4 1/2 games out of first place. The club is going to be fine in the long run, but you don't want to dig yourself too big a hole early in the season. If the club were to lose Misiorowski, along with the other guys already on the shelf, it would be tough to overcome. But the Brewers are going to be alright.

Milwaukee will finish its series against the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon and then get ready for a series against the Yankees beginning on Friday with Misiorowski on the mound. It should be one of the best series of the season so far and the Brewers should have an advantage right away.