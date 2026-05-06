Why Cardinals-Brewers Postponement Won’t Be Made Up Until July

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers aren't taking the field to face off against one another on Tuesday night.

St. Louis announced on Tuesday night that the matchup against the Brewers was being postponed due to rain.

"Due to forecasted inclement weather this evening, tonight's game (May 5) has been postponed," the Cardinals announced. "The Cardinals and Brewers will make up tonight's game on Tuesday, July 7th at Busch Stadium as part of a split doubleheader. Game 1 will begin at 1:15 PM. Game 2 will begin as originally scheduled at 6:45 PM."

The Cardinals And Brewers Were Postponed On Tuesday Night

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cardinals and Brewers faced off on Monday night with St. Louis coming out on top. Despite the fact that the game was postponed until July, the series between these two actually isn't over yet. The Cardinals and Brewers actually will face off again on Wednesday. So, why did the game end up being pushed all the way until July?

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on X that the reason why is that a club will always try to schedule a game for a return visit, rather than immediately the next day, plus the Cardinals are going to fly two time zones on Wednesday.

"If a team is coming back, they always schedule it on the return visit. Also, the Cardinals are flying two time zones tomorrow, so they would have to have a single admission DH because of the curfew," Jones wrote.

So, there you have it, Cardinals fans. If you're wondering why the Cardinals aren't playing two games on Wednesday, that's why. The Cardinals will conclude their series against the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET. Then, the Cardinals will fly to California to prepare for a series against the San Diego Padres beginning on Thursday. Rather than pushing for two games and then a long flight, the two sides are pushing the matchup until July, when Milwaukee will be back in town.

In this case, both squads will have plenty of time to prepare flights accordingly and be ready for the July matchup.

It's unfortunate that these two weren't able to face off on Tuesday night. The Cardinals have been red-hot and you never want to slow down when that is the case. But, don't worry Cardinals fans, you'll see the club right back in action against one of their biggest rivals for some Wednesday afternoon baseball.