Brewers Have 3 Players Who Should Be Worried About Losing Roster Spots

The reality of Major League Baseball is that everyone needs to be watching their back at all times. And for the Milwaukee Brewers, a solid 12-9 start doesn't mask those players who have brutally underperformed.

Three players, in particular, have struggled so much that the Brewers have to be weighing their options to replace them.

Most of the Brewers don't need to worry about being designated for assignment, because they have minor-league options available. But there's also never a guarantee that a player who gets optioned to the minors ever makes it back.

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Blake Perkins - OF

Perkins was originally going to be left off the Brewers' opening day roster until Jackson Chourio hit the injured list with a hand fracture. And Chourio, who recently started swinging again, will be back soon enough that Perkins needs to be worried about a demotion once again.

Brandon Lockridge should still have his spot locked in ahead of Perkins, but Milwaukee also has Greg Jones and Luis Matos on the active roster due to Christian Yelich's injury. That said, Perkins' .410 OPS in 12 games has to have him nervously watching his back.

Joey Ortiz - SS

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) defends his position against the Miami Marlins during the first inning during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Perhaps we're splitting hairs here, because Ortiz might well warrant a bench spot as a superior shortstop defender if he eventually loses that role. But this is another guy with an OPS that starts with a four, and that lack of production isn't sustainable.

If Ortiz continues to struggle, the Brewers could look to minor-leaguers Jett Williams and Cooper Pratt as potential shortstop stand-ins. David Hamilton would be another option, but he's been virtually just as bad as Ortiz at the plate.

Jake Woodford - RP

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Woodford (41) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Closer Trevor Megill has been the Brewers' worst reliever on the stat sheet so far, but it's going to take more than seven bad innings to get rid of him. That leaves Woodford, whose 4.15 ERA doesn't immediately stand out as a red flag, as one name on the potential chopping block.

Woodford cannot be optioned to the minors, so the Brewers would likely hang onto him unless they felt like they had no one else they could option instead. But he's been struggling a lot more than the ERA would indicate -- just look at his 1.73 WHIP and first percentile expected batting average allowed.