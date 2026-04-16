Brewers’ Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Take Key Step Toward Return

The Milwaukee Brewers got back in the win column on Wednesday night and there has been some good news throughout the week when it comes to potential reinforcements on the way.

Milwaukee is 9-8 on the season. The club is staying above water despite losing guys like Quinn Priester, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn, among others. Yelich is going to be out for a bit as he deals with an adductor strain. Yelich didn't want to put a timeline on the injury, but there have been reports out there indicating the timeline could be roughly one month.

Before Yelich went down, he was playing at a high level. There are big shoes to fill right now. Fortunately, it sounds like two other injured position players are making progress. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn are expected to start swinging by the end of the week and if all goes well, could start hitting by the beginning of the team's next homestand, which begins on Friday, April 24.

The Milwaukee Brewers Got Some Good News

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"It was not all doom and gloom on Tuesday," McCalvy wrote. "Chourio and Vaughn were both out on the field doing agility work while waiting for their hands to heal. Chourio will travel with the Brewers on their next road trip to Miami and Detroit, and he and Vaughn are both expected to begin swinging the bat by the end of this week. If those exercises go well, they could begin hitting at the start of the subsequent homestand. Then they would ramp up for rehab assignments."

If Chourio and Vaughn can check these boxes over the next few weeks and begin a rehab assignment, it's going to help the club. With Yelich, the Brewers have a lot of production to replace. Fortunately, Gary Sánchez has been good this year and can.

Jake Bauers has been holding it down at first base, but Vaughn will be over to help at first base or as DH. Chourio is the team's brightest young star right and hasn't even touched the field yet in 2026. The second he does, this team is going to be in a better place.

Don't give up hope yet, Brewers fans. Milwaukee is still above .500 despite all of the injuries and a six-game losing streak, which they just snapped. This team is going to get better and will be fine in the long run this season.