Brewers’ Christian Yelich Explains Injury That Led to IL Stint

The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately are going to be without the services of one of their best players for the foreseeable future in Christian Yelich.

Yelich was diagnosed with an adductor strain and Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that the club is expecting the three-time All-Star to be out for "a while." On Tuesday, Yelich opened up about the injury and noted that he doesn't put a timeline on his return just yet, as seen in a clip shared to X by Dominic Cotroneo of 620 WTMJ.

"Adductor strain and I don't know. I'm not going to put a timeline on it. Just, you know, try to attack the rehab as good as I can and get back as soon as possible."

Yelich shed some light on the injury itself as well and what it was like in the immediate aftermath.

The Brewers Star Won't Be Back For A Bit

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Rengifo (13) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"After running to first in the first inning, it just kind of felt weird," Yelich continued. "Just thought that it felt tight. Kept going. And then after my at-bat, I kind of felt like it was weird. Did some of the testing stuff, uncovered the rest. ... Obviously, it's frustrating. I don't want to put a timeline."

Yelich on his injury



“I’m not putting a timeline on it,”



Emphasizes it’s his first soft tissue injury so he wants to get it right the first time to make sure it doesn’t linger. pic.twitter.com/rWRkoYMVFX — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) April 14, 2026

The timing of Yelich's injury is just brutal for the 34-year-old. He kicked off the 2026 season by slashing .314/.375/.451 with one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, five walks, two doubles, one triple and 10 runs scored. This is after he had a bounce-back season in 2025 in which he hit 29 homers, drove in 103 runs and slashed .264/.343/.452 in 150 games played.

With Yelich out, the Brewers are going to need a lot from Gary Sánchez. The veteran slugger has gotten time at catcher, first base and designated hitter throughout the season. With Yelich out, don't be shocked to see a lot of Sánchez as DH from here on out.

Fortunately, he's been having a resurgent season so far for Milwaukee. Sánchez has five homers, nine RBIs and a .259/.412/.815 slash line in 10 games played. On top of that, he has a 1.227 OPS. He already has matched his 2025 total in homers, despite playing 29 games last season. The Brewers will also need a lot from Jake Bauers, especially with Andrew Vaughn also on the Injured List.

It's been a roller coaster of a season so far for Milwaukee. Unfortunately, Brewers fans won't see Yelich for a bit now.