Brewers' Jackson Chourio Facing 'Critical Day' After Rehab Exit, X-Rays

Will the Milwaukee Brewers get Jackson Chourio back in the lineup this upcoming week?

Up until Saturday, it appeared that it was a guarantee that Chourio would be back. The young outfielder was expected to return to the lineup this upcoming week when Milwaukee kicks off a series against the St. Louis Cardinals. On Saturday, Chourio was forced to exit his rehab contest with Triple-A Nashville after fouling a ball off himself.

On Saturday, it was shared that Chourio exited for "precautionary" reasons.

Right now, it's unclear if Chourio will be able to return on Monday when the Brewers and Cardinals' series kicks off. On the bright side, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Chourio's X-rays came back negative, as shared by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Brewers Had Another Scare On Saturday With Jackson Chourio

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Outfielder Jackson Chourio, who was expected to return to the lineup on May 4 when the team opens a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, now finds himself in a holding pattern after hitting a ball off his left foot in a minor-league rehab game at Class AAA Nashville on May 2," Rosiak wrote.

"Fouled the ball off his left ankle and missed (his protective guard)," Murphy said. "And you know, those things can be very painful. We got an X-ray on it right away and thank God it's negative. We've got to see how he progresses. Today's going to be a critical day."

Milwaukee needs Chourio back in the mix. The Brewers are 18-15 on the season so far after a loss against the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon. When Chourio is in the lineup, the dynamic completely changes at the top of the order. On the bright side, Milwaukee should get Andrew Vaughn back in the lineup as soon as Monday when the Brewers kick off their three-game set against the Cardinals.

The fact that the Brewers star's X-rays came back negative, is a good thing. That's at least a sign that there isn't a break in the bone or anything of that nature. But it doesn't necessarily mean that he will be back in the mix on Monday. For the Brewers, they'll need to wait. Hopefully, Chourio is just dealing with soreness at this point. After the early exit, the first step was the X-ray and that was a good update. Now, we wait.