Injury Update: Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn Nearing Return to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have struggled this season. They're near the bottom of the National League Central after a month, which is quite shocking considering how much success the Brewers have had over the last few seasons. But they also haven't been at 100 percent at any point this season.

The Brewers have been missing Jackson Chourio all season after he suffered an injury in the World Baseball Classic. He was one of the team's best players each of the last two seasons. They also haven't seen Quinn Priester appear in a game after an offseason injury. Andrew Vaughn played one game before suffering an injury. Christian Yelich has been on the injured list for a few weeks, too.

All in all, it's not a good spot for the Brewers to be in. But they're slowly trending toward getting back to health, as Chourio and Vaughn are set to take the next step in their recovery process, per Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy.

"Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn will each begin a rehab assignment tomorrow, the Brewers say," McCalvy wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.

Brewers desperately need to get (and stay) healthy

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chourio is one of the best young outfielders in the league. He's posted a 6.1 WAR across 279 games in two seasons to begin his career. He's only 22 years old, which makes him younger than a lot of prospects. Getting him back on the field in Milwaukee will help the team take a big leap in the right direction.

Vaughn was a very pleasant surprise for the Brewers last season. After struggling with the Chicago White Sox, he slashed .308/.375/.493 in 64 games with the Brewers last season. Vaughn is notorious for destroying left-handed pitching, which could work as a platoon with Jake Bauers at first base.

Getting healthy will take the Brewers back to the top of the division. Right now, the NL Central has been the best division in baseball, as it's the only division in which every team is above .500. The NL East only has one team over .500. The AL West only has one team over .500. The AL Central has one team above .500 and one team sitting at .500.

The Brewers need to get healthy so they can close the gap in this extremely competitive division.