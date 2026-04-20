Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Has Jacob deGrom-Like Upside, Per Brandon Woodruff

When Jacob Misiorowski made his big league debut in June of 2025, it didn't take long for the tall Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower to attract attention across Major League Baseball.

Misiorowski boasts a fastball like few others. Right now, he's in the 96th percentile with an average fastball velocity of 98.5 miles per hour. That's already insane. It's even more so when you think about the fact that he's a starter. There are few who can consistently reach the levels that he does on average.

Let's also not forget that this is a guy whose first three pitches of his MLB career came at 100 miles per hour or more.

MUST SEE: Jacob Misiorowski's first three pitches to start his Major League career:



100 MPH 🔥

102 MPH 🔥

101 MPH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gObMMacPDT — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

Jacob Misiorowski Can Be Special

Apr 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

He came out swinging and hasn't slowed down since.

So far this season, Misiorowski has made five starts and has a 3.04 ERA across 26 2/3 innings pitched, despite a surprising 1-2 record. Right now, Misiorowski is leading the league in strikeouts as well with 42, while walking just 12 batters. Misiorowski burst onto the scene in 2025 with five no-hit innings to begin his career in his first start. He slowed down as the season wound down, although he looked good in the playoffs.

Misiorowski has completely flipped the script to kick off the 2026 season and looks like a legit, No. 1 starter. So much so that his teammate Brandon Woodruff, who knows a thing or two about having success in this league, said that Misiorowski could end up being like Texas Rangers superstar Jacob deGrom, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Direction is big for him in his delivery,” Woodruff said, as transcribed by Hogg. "When he’s direct and throwing the ball over the plate, he can afford to miss some spots. As soon as he’s nailing that down and getting consistent hitting his spots, man, it’s 100 and it frees up the rest of the plate up. ... “He could be deGromish and throw two pitches in one spot. That’s how good he is."

In deGrom, we're talking about one of the best overall pitchers in recent memory. deGrom is a five-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner with a career 2.57 ERA in 252 big league appearances in 13 seasons. Even at 37 years old, deGrom has a 2.29 ERA right now across four starts.

When deGrom is at his best, he has arguably the best command in baseball. Take a look at last season, for example. deGrom had a 185-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 172 2/3 innings pitched. That's insane. He also currently holds the record in strikeout-to-walk ratio with 5.34 strikeouts per walk throughout his career.

Misiorowski has the stuff to absolutely dominate. He has shown that. If he can match that with the consistent command, like Woodruff noted and clearly thinks he can, we're talking about a perennial All-Star-type player.