Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Just Joined a Class All His Own

It's not an exaggeration to say that Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski had one of the best starts in recent memory across Major League Baseball on Friday night.

Milwaukee entered its series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies after losing two straight against the Athletics. Misiorowski got the ball and put the Brewers on his back. The big righty pitched a complete game shutout and was one Kyle Schwarber base hit away from a perfect game in under 100 pitches. How about that? Misiorowski threw just 95 pitches and struck out 15 batters in the process.

An all-time pitching performance by Jacob Misiorowski. He threw a one-hit Maddux and punched 15. The most in a >99-pitch shutout before was Tarik Skubal's 13. This is Miz finding out in real time what he can be. The velocity is mind-bending. All of it is. pic.twitter.com/VdczYzmDhq — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski Is Pitching At Another Level

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) soaks it all in as he walks off the field with catcher William Contreras (24) after a nine innings 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Misiorowski (32) pitched all nine innings of the game. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

That's not all. Misiorowski threw the fastest pitch by a starter in the pitch tracking era (dating back to 2008) at 104.5 miles per hour, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

"Jacob Misiorowski’s 104.5 mph pitch is the fastest by a starter under pitch tracking (2008)," Langs wrote. "Followed by 104.2 mph, 104.1 mph & 104.0 mph in that inning. He has each of the top 16."

Misiorowski entered the game on a hot streak and that certainly continued. He lowered his season ERA down to 1.34 in 14 starts. That's ridiculous enough. On top of this, he just set the record for the lowest ERA across eight starts (0.17) since earned runs became a recorded stat back in 1913, per Langs.

"Jacob Misiorowski has a 0.17 ERA in his last 8 starts," Langs wrote. "That’s the lowest ERA in an 8-start span since ER official (1913), excluding openers."

Jacob Misiorowski has a 0.17 ERA in his last 8 starts



That’s the lowest ERA in an 8-start span since ER official (1913), excluding openers



!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/bBsMPDXhg5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 13, 2026

Milwaukee isn't at full strength in the starting rotation right now, to say the least. Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson, Quinn Priester, and Coleman Crow are all on the Injured List right now.

While this is the case, the Brewers are continuing to find ways to win games and Misiorowski is a major reason why. Every time Misiorowski takes the mound, there's a chance that history is going to be made. That's because he has been so elite so far this season.

Last year, Misiorowski broke out right after he made the jump to the big leagues and earned an All-Star nod. At the time, there were many around the league who thought that the honor was given too early. When the All-Star teams are announced this season and Misiorowski is on it, there isn't going to be a single person out there who questions it. He is pitching at an incredible level and should be in the mix for the National League Cy Young Award, to say the least.