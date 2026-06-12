Brewers Lose Coleman Crow and Suddenly Look Vulnerable Pitching-Wise

The hits keep coming for the Milwaukee Brewers and now Coleman Crow is heading to the Injured List. Craig Yoho has been promoted to the big league roster in his place, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"This one doesn't sound optimal," Hogg wrote. "Coleman Crow has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm flexor strain. Craig Yoho is back."

The Brewers officially confirmed the move.

The Brewers Lost Another Arm

Jun 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Coleman Crow (57) throws a pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is yet another brutal hit for a club that simply doesn't need any more. With Crow landing on the Injured List, the Brewers now have Logan Henderson, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Jared Koenig, Angel Zerpa, DL Hall, and Crow all on the Injured List at the same time. Woodruff is expected back very soon. Henderson and Hall aren't going to be back until July. Priester was returned from his minor league rehab assignment and is completely up in the air and still on the Injured List.

Even for a team that is loaded with depth, Milwaukee is running out of arms. Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison are carrying the load for this rotation right now. Shane Drohan has been in the mix and has done a good job. Brandon Sproat is also in the rotation and had a bounce-back outing on Wednesday. Chad Patrick has bounced around between the bullpen and the rotation so far this season. Arguably, he should be moved back to the rotation fully right now.

Woodruff should be back soon, but the Brewers are inching towards needing to add at least one more hurler, potentially in the trade market. The injuries are piling up, to say the least. Last year, this is how the Brewers kicked off the season. There was a point when the only expected starter for the club that was healthy was Freddy Peralta. He carried the load for the franchise until the rest of the rotation got healthy and Misiorowski was promoted.

When the injuries piled up, that's when the Brewers went out and acquired Priester from the Boston Red Sox. Although he hasn't been able to pitch in the majors yet this season, he was excellent last year and well worth the deal. That's the exact type of move Milwaukee should be looking for right now. The Brewers have a comfortable lead in the National League Central, but there's a lot of season left. Milwaukee should be looking to add.