Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski May Have MLB’s Best Fastball Ever for a Starter

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski has one of the very best fastballs in recent memory for a starting pitcher.

On May 8, he threw the seven fastest pitches by a starter in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) all in one inning against the New York Yankees. Unsurprisingly, he hasn't slowed down since. On Monday, he took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals and there were fireworks coming out of his hand.

MLB's Sarah Langs pointed out that Misiorowski threw 22 pitches at 102 miles per hour or higher against the Cardinals, which which tied his own record for the most pitches that fit the description since the pitch-tracking era kicked off way back in 2008.

"Jacob Misiorowski threw 22 pitches at 102.0+ mph today, tying himself on 5/8/26 for the most in a game under pitch tracking (2008)," Langs wrote.

Jacob Misiorowski threw 22 pitches at 102.0+ mph today, tying himself on 5/8/26 for the most in a game under pitch tracking (2008) https://t.co/4EtykT0Eh1 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 25, 2026

Langs also pointed out that Misiorowski threw 40 pitches at 101 miles per hour or higher. That's a ridiculous number, especially when you consider that Langs pointed out that only three other pitchers in their career have reached that total since 2008 in general, not just in one game.

"Jacob Misiorowski threw 40 pitches at 101.0+ mph today," Langs wrote. "Only 3 other starters have that many in their CAREERS under pitch tracking (2008, including playoffs)."

Jacob Misiorowski threw 40 pitches at 101.0+ mph today



Only 3 other starters have that many in their CAREERS under pitch tracking (2008, including playoffs) https://t.co/TLf46Fucag — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 25, 2026

Misiorowski is ridiculous and somehow seems to get better each time he takes the mound. He also became one of just three players in the last century to go six or more starts with five-plus innings pitched without allowing an extra-base hit.

The Brewers' front office should be very happy right now. Last year, Misiorowski showed the league that he could have big success, but he was a rookie and was a bit inconsistent. He looks like a completely different pitcher right now and seems to be in complete control every time he touches the mound.

Over the last few years, we've seen some superstars come through Milwaukee on the mound. Corbin Burnes won a Cy Young Award back in 2021 with the franchise. Freddy Peralta was a consistent ace for the team and was the team's No. 1 last year. Brandon Woodruff has been an All-Star in Milwaukee and has been great when he has been on the mound. While this is the case, none of these three have ever been on a run like Misiorowski is on right now. We're seeing a guy who has the stuff and upside to potentially be the best starter in team history.