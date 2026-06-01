Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Notches Another Well-Deserved Award

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is quickly earning himself a healthy combination of praise, notoriety, and awards.

After an incredible week in which he threw 14 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts, Misiorowski was recognized by Major League Baseball on Monday as the National League's Pitcher of the Week. Ben Rice of the New York Yankees took the honor in the American League.

Misiorowski was just the third pitcher to win the award in either league so far this season, joining Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels and Cristopher Sanchez of the Philadelphia Phillies (more on him later). He's also the first Brewers pitcher to notch this honor since Brandon Woodruff in 2021.

What other accolades are on the way for 'The Miz?'

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Pitcher of the Week Award was Misiorowski's first taste of recognition this season, but it won't be his last by any means. The question is how many more accolaades he can rack up, in a season where the NL has shockingly good starting pitching across the board.

To win NL Pitcher of the Month in May, Misiorowski will have to beat out Sanchez, who didn't allow a single run all month. The latter also threw a complete game shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates, made it through at least seven innings in all five of his starts, and threw a third of an inning more than Misiorowski did in the month despite making one less start.

However, Misiorowski only allowed one run, so we're splitting hairs in that category, and his 57 strikeouts dwarfed Sanchez's 45. If Brewers On SI was the voting panel for Pitcher of the Month, Misiorowski would be our winner.

After that, it's on to making the All-Star team, which should be a lock for Misiorowski rather than the controversial selection it was a year ago, then the big kahuna: Cy Young Award voting. Sanchez and Misiorowski are competing with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, and who knows, maybe even another Brewer in Kyle Harrison.

It's shaping up to be a historic year for Misiorowski in the pantheon of Brewers aces. But it would also mean a lot to the organization to see him bring home a major award.