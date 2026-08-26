Brewers' Jake Bauers Avoids IL Stint, But Injury Looms

Between now and the end of the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season, one thing to watch for the Milwaukee Brewers is going to be breakout slugger Jake Bauers.

On the bright side, Bauers has been incredible for the Brewers so far this season. He has career highs across the board offensively. Right now, he's slashing .272/.382/.501 with an .884 OPS, 23 home runs, 75 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 19 doubles, two triples, and 76 runs scored in 119 games played. So, of course, his play down the stretch will be something to watch because he has been one of the brightest spots for Milwaukee's lineup this season.

But that's not all. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Wednesday that Bauers has been diagnosed with shin splints and that while he won't need a stint on the Injured List, it's going to be something for the club to manage for the rest of the 2026 season.

Jake Bauers Is Someone To Watch Down The Stretch

Aug 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jake Bauers (9) reacts after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jake Bauers was diagnosed with shin splints on Sunday. He said it won’t need an IL stint but the Brewers are picking spots to get him off his feet. He will have to manage it the rest of the year," Hogg wrote.

Shin splints are pain around the shin bone. Again, it's positive that he doesn't need a stint on the Injured List at this time, but clearly he is going to be dealing with some pain from here on out throughout the rest of the season.

The Brewers need Bauers at his best this season if they want to make a deep run. Right now, he's in third place on the team in wins above replacement with 2.9. The only two players ahead of Bauers are Jacob Misiorowski and Brice Turang. Right now, Bauers is leading the Brewers in both home runs (23) and RBIs (75). Also, Bauers has the highest batting average of any player on the Brewers who has played in over 100 games this season (.272).

Clearly, the Brewers need that production in the lineup each night at this point. So, again, it's positive that Bauers isn't going to be landing on the Injured List at this time. But if Bauers is anything less than what he has been so far for the club this season, that will be tough for Milwaukee's offense to make up.