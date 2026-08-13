Jake Bauers Sounds Off Amid Brewers’ Offensive Slump

The Milwaukee Brewers are not going to make a deep run in the playoffs this season if the offense continues to struggle as it has over the last few weeks.

Milwaukee racked up seven runs total in its three-game series sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres. In comparison, the Padres racked up 18 runs across the three games. Over the last 15 days, the Brewers are 23rd in the league with just 46 runs scored in 13 games. That's 3.54 runs per game.

Overall this season, the Brewers are fifth in the league with 592 runs scored in 121 games played. That's 4.89 runs per game on the season. So, over the last few weeks, the Brewers' offense has taken a clear step backward. Naturally, the Brewers have struggled as a result. In Milwaukee's last 13 games, it has gone 7-6.

The Chicago Cubs are just three games behind Milwaukee right now for the top spot in the National League Central. The Cubs are red-hot and closing in on Milwaukee with two more series left this season between these two rivals. If the offense doesn't wake up, the Cubs could very well end up catching Milwaukee.

The Brewers Offense Isn't Rolling Right Now

Aug 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) is hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Brewers on Wednesday night by way of a walk-off, Brewers slugger Jake Bauers had a blunt message for Milwaukee's offense, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Got our foot up on the gas, but somebody gotta do it. pic.twitter.com/XssfqxBceu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 13, 2026

“I think we need to chill the [expletive] out a little bit," Bauers said.

Bauers isn't wrong by any means. The Major League Baseball season is long. It's a 162-game marathon, rather than some sort of sprint. When the first half of the season ended, the Brewers were 59-37. In the second half, the Brewers have gone 15-10, despite the fact that the last two weeks haven't been great.

There are always going to be cold stretches. That's what the offense is going through right now. But the talent is there. Milwaukee needs a day off and to reset. The Brewers will begin a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday and then will have a day off on Monday. That's what Milwaukee needs.

Bauers has done his job. He's slashing .346/.444/.596 with a 1.041 OPS, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 15 games. Overall, he has had a breakout season.

The two guys Milwaukee specifically needs to step up right now are Christian Yelich and William Contreras. If these two can get going, the offensive struggles will go away quickly. But with both struggling, there's an even bigger spotlight on the offense.

Again, the talent is there. Milwaukee has shown all season that it can win games. The club is dealing with adversity right now, but needs to take a step back and reset.