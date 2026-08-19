The Absurd Rise of Jake Bauers for the Milwaukee Brewers

One thing that is true about the Milwaukee Brewers is that they always find a way through.

There was a point early on this season in which Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn were all hurt at the same time. The Brewers survived and advanced.

Quinn Priester hasn't pitched in a single game in the majors this season due to injury. Also, of course, Brandon Woodruff's season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. Plus, Kyle Harrison and Logan Henderson both spent some time on the Injured List as well. But the Brewers have the second-best rotation ERA in baseball at 3.41.

Despite all of the injuries and unlucky moments of the season, Milwaukee has the best record in baseball at 78-48. That's special. The biggest takeaway for the organization is that they always have that next guy ready to step up and help to carry the load as others get hurt. There is no bigger example of this in 2026 than 30-year-old slugger Jake Bauers.

Bauers is the epitomy of Brewers baseball.

Jake Bauers Has Looked Like A Superstar

Aug 18, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth nning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Vaughn got hurt earlier in the season, that opened the door for Bauers to step up and he has done just that. Before the 2026 season, Bauers' career high for homers was 12. His career high in RBIs was 48. His career high in base hits was 84. His career high in runs scored was 48. His career high in batting average was .235. His career high in on-base percentage was .353. His career high in slugging percentage was .413. His career high in OPS was .752.

He has topped all of these numbers so far this season with just under six weeks left.

Right now, Bauers is slashing .278/.387/.512 with an .899 OPS, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, 19 doubles, 106 base hits, 74 runs scored and 66 walks in 113 games played. Before the 2026 season, Bauers' career high for WAR in a season was 0.6. Right now, he's at 2.8.

One stat that truly shows how good Bauers has been is OPS+. This is a metric that attempts to level the playing field and show just how good an offensive player has been in comparison to his peers. A 100 OPS+ means that you are right in the middle. That's the average. Bauers' OPS+ is 146. He has been 46 percent better than the average position player offensively.

That's the magic of Bauers' season, and the Brewers in general.

Every year, some member of the Brewers seems to step up and look like a superstar. Last year, it was Priester. This year, it's Bauers. When Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich were all hurt at the same time, Milwaukee desperately needed offense. Bauers took his game to another level and has provided. Plus, he is a significant leader in the clubhouse.

There isn't another player that has represented Brewers baseball better than Bauers in 2026, to say the least.