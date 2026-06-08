Brewers Just Made History Even the 2025 Team Never Reached

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, then it has been a very good few years for you, to say the least.

Last year, the Brewers put together their best regular season team in franchise history. Milwaukee struggled a bit and floated around .500 for the first few months of the season and then completely turned things around. The Brewers dominated for much of the campaign after June began. Then, the Brewers went on to win 97 games, which was the most in baseball in general throughout the 2026 campaign.

While the Brewers were unable to make a deep run in the playoffs, the fanbase should be even happier right now because this club is even better this season than they were last year. Again, the 2025 Brewers were the best regular-season team in franchise history. The 2026 Brewers are on pace to beat them. After taking down the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, 12-4, the 2026 Brewers became the fastest club in franchise history to win 40 games, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Brewers Just Made Franchise History

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, center, is shown during the second inning of their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 24, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Final: Brewers 12, Rockies 4," Hogg wrote on X. "Milwaukee reaches 40 wins faster than any team in franchise history. Today featured 10 extra-base hits in the Brewers' first sweep at Coors since 2014. The record: 40-23."

Right now, Milwaukee is on pace for 102 wins this season. That would be unheard of, especially because there were plenty of people down on the Brewers coming into the 2026 season. It has been the case pretty much each year over the last few years.

There are always people around the league who assume that the Brewers moving on from long-term veterans will finally bite them and another team will surpass them in the National League Central. That hasn't happened yet, though. The Chicago Cubs specifically have been the team that people around baseball have pointed to as the option to surpass Milwaukee. Last year, it was because the Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker. This season, it was because they signed Alex Bregman.

But just because the Cubs landed big-name players doesn't mean they can surpass Milwaukee. The Brewers are in first place in the division right now and have a five-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs are actually in fourth place right now and are 7 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the standings. The Brewers are a juggernaut and are closing in on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves near the top of the overall National League standings.

Milwaukee is coming and is better than last year.