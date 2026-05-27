Brewers Land Slugger, Shatter Franchise Wins Record, Plus More 2026 Bold Predictions

The Milwaukee Brewers look like they could end up being even better than they were last year when they won 97 games.

Early on this season, the typical chatter around Milwaukee emerged. The Brewers traded Freddy Peralta away before the season and then started off a bit slowly and the national chatter was all about how this would be the year Milwaukee took a step back. Clearly, that hasn't been the case. The Cardinals stayed above water with Andrew Vaughn, Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich all out and now are making their run with the sluggers back.

Milwaukee is 12 games above .500 at 32-20. The Brewers have a 3 1/2-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central standings and have won seven of their last 10 games. Let's also not forget that the Brewers recently swept the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series. That propelled the Brewers into first place and now the Brewers will go for a sweep over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

With all of that being said, let's make a few bold predictions for the rest of the season with roughly a third of the season now done.

Milwaukee Will Win 100-Plus Games

May 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) looks out from the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Last year, the Brewers set the franchise record with 97 wins while leading Major League Baseball in general. Right now, the Brewers are 32-20 through 52 games. Last year, the Brewers were 25-27 through 52 games. The Brewers have seven more wins than at this point last year. This team is just getting better too. This could be the year. Plus, if you needed any more reason for excitement around this club, Milwaukee is blowing out the rest of the division with a plus-77 run differential. The closest team to Milwaukee is the Pittsburgh Pirates at plus-34.

Milwaukee Will Acquire A Big Bat

May 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Brewers have had plenty of regular-season success over the last few years, but it hasn't translated to the playoffs. Adding power to the lineup should be considered a necessity. Someone like Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros would perfect target. The Brewers have firepower down in the minors in Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams, but one more veteran bat should be a target. Last year, the Seattle Mariners acquired Eugenio Suárez. He'd be the perfect type of player for Milwaukee to target, but he's now a member of the Cincinnati Reds and isn't likely to go anywhere.

Jacob Misiorowski Will Win The 2026 NL Cy Young Award

May 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old has been electrifying the league with his fastball so far this season. Each time he takes the mound, it's appointment viewing. He has a 1.83 ERA in 11 starts to go along with a league-leading 100 strikeouts. Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies should be considered the favorite for the award right now, but Misiorowski will catch him.

Milwaukee Will Have Four All-Stars

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Misiorowski is a lock. Beyond him, Kyle Harrison, Brice Turang and William Contreras all should be All-Stars this season as well. Harrison has a 1.57 ERA in 10 starts. Turang has been the best second baseman in baseball this season. Contreras has been quietly excellent as well. The Brewers are among the best teams in the league and should be represented accordingly when the All-Star Game rolls around.