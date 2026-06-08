Brewers Adding Exciting American Family Field Upgrades

When the 2027 Major League Baseball season arrives, Milwaukee Brewers fans are going to have another way to see their team in action.

On Monday, Mike Mazzeo of the Sports Business Journal reported that upgrades are coming to American Family Field in the form of the "Truss Club," which will be a two-story indoor-outdoor, all-inclusive space connected to the ballpark with seats behind homeplate.

"The team is currently building a two-story, indoor-outdoor, all-inclusive space adjacent to the ballpark called The Truss Club. It will be available to fans on Opening Day 2027," Mazzeo wrote. "The Truss Club will be available for the 380 ticketholders in the first six rows of seats behind homeplate. It is available for both full-season and half-season ticket packages. Tickets range from $245-$450 per seat per game.

Big Things Are Happening

The Brewers have been adjusting with beer sale times and openings as a way to increase food, beverage and merchandise sales. The Milwaukee Pretzel Company stand is seen empty before the start of the game on Saturday May 13, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The club features upscale food options and traditional ballpark fare, specialty cocktails, personalized retail, storage lockers, valet parking, a private entrance and both open and enclosed patio spaces. Fans will also be able to utilize in-seat service, as the space is not directly behind homeplate."

Mazzeo cited Brewers chief operating officer Marti Wronski while noting that the project came to be thanks to fan surveys and also taking a look at other teams across the league. On top of the Truss Club, Mazzeo reported that there will be a public plaza in the area with a beer garden, stage for live music, and a mini-golf course.

All in all, if you're a fan of the Brewers, this should be very exciting. Big things are happening around American Family Field and big things are happening on the field itself for Milwaukee. The Brewers are 40-23 on the season and are in the driver's seat right now to go out and win their fourth straight National League Central title this year. The last club to win a National League Central title that wasn't the Brewers was the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2022. Since then, it has been all Brewers. If that wasn't fun enough for the fanbase, now there is going to be a lot more to do around the ballpark itself.

This is one of the bigger upgrades to the stadium that the team has embarked on. It's going to be exciting, especially if the Brewers can continue contending beyond the 2026 season, which certainly seems likely with the No. 1 overall farm system as well as an elite big league roster.