Brewers 'Longshots' to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers don't necessarily need to go out and make a splash in the starting rotation, but it wouldn't hurt.

Right now, the Brewers have the third-best starting rotation ERA in baseball at 3.07. Kyle Harrison is leading the way with a ridiculous 1.57 ERA in 10 starts. Jacob Misiorowski has the second-best ERA in the Brewers' rotation at 1.83. After those two, it's been a revolving door because guys have gotten injured. Brandon Woodruff has a 3.60 ERA, but is on the Injured List. Logan Henderson has a 2.74 ERA, but he's on the Injured List. Brandon Sproat is healthy, but has a 5.84 ERA. Coleman Crow has a 3.14 ERA, but has made just three starts.

Because of injuries, the Brewers have used 11 different starters this season. They pretty much all have been good, as shown through the Brewers having the third-best rotation ERA in the game right now, but there are injury concerns. That's the biggest reason why it wouldn't hurt to survey the market and see if there is another hurler out there who could help. Recently, there has been a lot of buzz about how Milwaukee could make sense for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Back in 2008, the Brewers went out and made a splash on a rental in CC Sabathia and that worked out.

Should The Brewers Go For Tarik Skubal?

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com have talked about the possibility recently. On Friday, FanSided's Robert Murray joined the conversation and said Milwaukee may be "longshots" for Skubal, but that they would be an "interesting" option as well.

"They may be longshots, but the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays are interesting options for Tarik Skubal should the Detroit Tigers consider trading the superstar left-hander," Murray wrote. "The Brewers have not spent much externally in recent seasons, instead collecting prospects and extending young players. But they once acquired CC Sabathia at the deadline in July 2008, with the left-hander’s 11-2 record, 1.65 ERA and seven complete games getting Milwaukee to the postseason for the first time in 26 years. Afterwards, team owner Mark Attanasio said Sabathia 'singlehandedly changed the culture' of the organization in two months. ...

"Adding Skubal, the best left-handed pitcher in baseball, could have a similar impact and heighten the Brewers’ chances of making a deep postseason push. Milwaukee also has the pieces to get a deal done, with their farm system ranking No. 1 in baseball."

At the end of the day, the idea of pushing chips on the table for Skubal does make sense, if Detroit dangles him in trade talks. He's going to be a free agent after the season, so the Brewers would just have to pay for him over the final few months of the season.

When he's on the mound, he's electric. It's why he won the last two American League Cy Young Awards. Pair him with Harrison and Misiorowski and all of a sudden you have the best playoff rotation in baseball. If Woodruff gets healthy, then it would be even better. A rotation with those four healthy could get through any team, including the Los Angeles Dodgers.