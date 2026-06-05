Brewers' Loss to Giants Includes 'Full Catastrophe' of Pitching Injuries

The Milwaukee Brewers didn't only take a hit on the scoreboard on Thursday night. Far worse were the injuries to relievers DL Hall and Grant Anderson.

Both relief pitchers exited the game early during Milwaukee's 12-9 loss to the San Francisco Giants, a disappointing way to split a four-game home series that started with a pair of Brewers wins. Now, manager Pat Murphy is looking for a way to weather the storm.

“I say it all the time: This season and every season, it will give you the full catastrophe,” Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “We’ve had a surplus of injuries early. ... Now, you have potentially two more injuries, you give up 20 hits today, that’s probably not a recipe for a first-place club. But look where we are.”

Brewers head into potentially explosive road trip

Jun 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) leaves the game against the San Francisco Giants with athletic trainer Brad Epstein after an injury in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Hall, the lefty whose first season as a full-time reliever was working out to be a smashing success (2.03 ERA in 31 innings), left with what McCalvy reported to be either a "left subscapular or pectoral injury." As the Brewers fly west to take on the Colorado Rockies, Hall is remaining in Milwaukee on Friday as MRI results loom.

Long-term, Anderson's prognosis is a lot less nerve-wracking than Anderson's. He simply got smoked with a Bryce Eldridge line drive, which caught him flush on the forearm and left a baseball-shaped bruise. He will attempt to play catch over the weekend and might be available on the road trip at some point.

Anderson was no slouch himself, with a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings this year. The Brewers' bullpen depth will surely be tested with trips to Coors Field this weekend, then Sutter Health Park to take on the Athletics at the beginning of next week.

Those two ballparks are almost universally regarded as the two toughest environments for pitchers across Major League Baseball in the current spate of 30 stadiums.

It feels likely that the Brewers will find a way to replace Hall's spot in the bullpen if he's not headed on the road trip. It would be a great weekend for Jacob Misiorowski, who starts on Saturday, to give his team some length as he looks to build his Cy Young Award case.