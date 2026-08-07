Brewers Magic Number: Milwaukee In Driver's Seat Post-Trade Deadline

There isn't a team with a better record than the Milwaukee Brewers right now.

Milwaukee has won three straight games and currently is sitting atop the league standings with an impressive 72-43 record. In 2025, the Brewers set the franchise record for wins in a season with 97. Now, a year later, Milwaukee is on pace to shatter that mark once again. Right now, Milwaukee is on pace for 101 wins.

The Brewers are on a special run and a fourth straight National League Central title should be in the franchise's future if it can maintain the momentum from here on out. Right now, the Brewers have a 5 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.

Milwaukee got even better on paper ahead of the trade deadline by shoring up the bullpen by acquiring JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals and Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies. The Brewers also added much-needed rotation help in Dustin May. This club is the real deal, despite a lack of power.

The Brewers Are In A Great Spot

Aug 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the deadline behind us, now is a good time to take a look around and see where Milwaukee stands in the race around the league for a playoff spot.

Unless the Brewers have a historic collapse, they will be in the playoffs once again. It's a matter of when, not if, the club will actually land a spot and how good a seed the club could land. If the season were to end today, the Brewers would have the No. 1 seed in the National League and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It's going to be a bit before playoff spots can be clinched, though. Right now, the Brewers' magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed is 45. Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the top spot in the National League Central is 41. The Brewers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot in general is 33.

Milwaukee has the lowest magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League and are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the lowest magic number in baseball in general to clinch a playoff berth.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers actually have lower magic numbers to clinch their divisions with both at 39. But that's because the National League East and National League West haven't been as competitive as the top of the National League Central.

Milwaukee is right where it needs to be right now. The Brewers are in the driver's seat. And, again, they just got even better with May, Romero and Senzatela coming to town. The club has taken a lot of heat since the trade deadline for not doing more, but this is an elite team that can make a deep run with the roster as is.