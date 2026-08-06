The Andrew Fischer Conundrum for Power-Needy Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers did a good job ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline adding pitching, but they were unable to add the big bat that the club arguably needs.

Milwaukee has the best record in baseball right now at 71-43. The Brewers were thin in the rotation and went out and got Dustin May. The Brewers' bullpen has been very good and Milwaukee took it to another level, at least on paper, by acquiring JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals and Antonio Senzatela from the Colorado Rockies. This Brewers team arguably is better than last year, but power is still a problem.

In the playoffs, home runs are even more important than in the regular season. These are small sample sizes we're talking about in a playoff series and a homer can change the trajectory of an entire series. As a team, the Brewers have the fewest home runs in baseball right now with just 104. Milwaukee is obviously going to be in the playoffs and has a chance to do something special this season, but the club was in a similar position last year with a lack of power. When the National League Championship Series came, the Brewers had no answer for the Los Angeles Dodgers and failed to advance beyond them.

That's why finding a power bat ahead of the deadline would've been good. It didn't work out in that way, though. There aren't many ways for Milwaukee to add a slugger with significant upside at this point in the season. But there is one player down in the minors with the potential to add power to the lineup, but a promotion could be risky.

How Can Milwaukee Get More Power?

Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer throws to first base during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That is third base prospect Andrew Fischer.

The power is there with the 22-year-old. Fischer is in his first full professional season and has 34 homers and 74 RBIs on the season in 93 total games played. Right now, he's down in Double-A after beginning the season in High-A.

All season, Fischer has shown why he has sky-high potential. There isn't another prospect in the Brewers' farm system right now with the same power upside. He has the exact type of power that could change a game, but is he ready for the majors? That's where the risk comes in. Fischer was selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft and played in 19 games at High-A afterward. This season has been his first real taste of professional baseball and while he has thrived, the big leagues are a completely different animal.

There's a learning curve for every young player when they reach the majors and Fischer hasn't even played in a game at Triple-A yet. Skipping a level and adjusting to the big leagues in the middle of a playoff race certainly wouldn't be easy.

Fischer has the potential to be the big bat Milwaukee needs. But, again, there are question marks right now. The easier option would've seemingly been going out and acquiring someone who already has had big league success. Between now and the end of the season, the Brewers need to find a way to get more power out of their lineup. Maybe that means Fischer, but there would be risks.