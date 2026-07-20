Brewers Make Powerful Statement As World Series Quest Enters Second Half

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't going to be judged on anything but postseason success this season. That said, their second half began on the best possible note.

Over the weekend against the Miami Marlins, the Brewers displayed their clutch chops. Sweeping a series against a team firmly in the wild card hunt was an accomplishment enough, but doing so on a pair of walk-offs displayed the kind of mettle that will benefit Milwaukee when it gets to October.

After being shut out for eight innings in Sunday's series finale, the Brewers struck against Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks, as a furious rally concluded in a three-run home run for William Contreras. It was arguably the high point of the season so far, but with 63 games to go, everything from this point forward becomes a more important tune-up.

Brewers pass early second-half test against Miami

Jul 19, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers obviously expect Contreras to be among the most important bats for them in the second half, so to get such a dramatic, explosive swing from him early in the second half is a reassuring sign. But so many other things happened in this series that the Brewers could take heart in as well.

How about the fact that neither Jacob Misiorowski, nor Kyle Harrison, nor even Brandon Sproat, had anything to do with this series? The Brewers hope all three of those arms pass tests in the second half (Harrison's health first and foremost) and perhaps that might even be the playoff rotation.

But Logan Henderson, Shane Drohan, and Robert Gasser brought their A-game in this series. The Brewers bullpen did Brewers bullpen things, leading to Craig Yoho's first major league win in Game 1.

Now, Misiorowski and Sproat will get their chances to make their mark on the second half in the upcoming series against Freddy Peralta and the New York Mets. Peralta, who used to hold Misiorowski's role as ace of the staff, was traded for Sproat in January.

Will the Brewers keep on passing tests? At 62-37, they're blitzing their way to a fifth division title in six seasons, but they know nothing counts until the calendar flips to October.