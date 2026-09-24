Brewers Make Shane Drohan's Playoff Roster Status Clear

While it shouldn't be a question at this point, expect to see rookie hurler Shane Drohan on the Milwaukee Brewers' National League Division Series roster when things kick off on Oct. 3.

On Thursday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy made the point clear and said that Drohan will be on the roster "come hell or high water," per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"One development from Pat Murphy's pregame session today: Shane Drohan is on the NLDS roster 'come hell or high water,'" McCalvy wrote on X.

When the 2026 season began, Drohan wasn't on the Opening Day roster. He didn't get his promotion to the majors until April 8, which happened to be against his former team in the Boston Red Sox. The Brewers acquired Drohan from the Red Sox this past offseason in the deal centered around Kyle Harrison and Caleb Durbin. Since debuting, Drohan has become a key cog for this Brewers machine.

Expect To See Shane Drohan In The Playoffs

Aug 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, Drohan made his 32nd appearance of the season and 19th start as the Brewers faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies. Drohan went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run and lowered his season ERA down to 4.24.

Drohan has been impactful however the Brewers have used him this season. His first appearance was a start, then he was moved to the bullpen until the end of May. He returned to the starting rotation on June 1 and made 13 straight starts and had a 4.44 ERA and a 4-3 record. Then, he returned to the bullpen for an appearance before making four more starts in a row from Aug. 23 through Sep. 12. He was moved back to the bullpen for two straight outings before starting on Thursday.

Clearly, the Brewers have been moving him around this season whenever they have had a need. He has delivered a very solid rookie campaign. This is why he absolutely makes sense for and should be on the playoff roster when Milwaukee's run begins. In the playoffs, things get tight. You need flexibility and that's Drohan's best strength right now. If you need a guy who can come out of the bullpen and give you a few innings at a moment's notice, Drohan's your guy. If you need a spot start, Drohan's your guy.

He's the exact type of guy you want to play Brewers baseball. The Brewers won't kick off their playoff run until Oct. 3 because they clinched a first-round bye, but Drohan will be on the roster, and it's the right call.