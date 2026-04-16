Brewers–Mets Freddy Peralta Blockbuster Revisited After 9-8 Start

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off yet another major trade this past offseason.

It's been a trend over the last few years as the Brewers have traded stars away before landing lucrative deals. Over the last few years alone, the Brewers traded Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and most recently, Freddy Peralta.

Milwaukee sent Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets in exchange for utility man prospect Jett Williams, who was the No. 30 overall prospect in baseball at the time, but is now No. 46. The Brewers also landed pitching prospect Brandon Sproat. Williams is the Brewers' No. 3 prospect and Sproat is the Brewers' No. 5 prospect.

Now that the 2026 Major League Baseball season has been going on for a few weeks, The Brewers are 9-8 on the season and the Mets are 7-12. Let's take a look back at the deal and how it has impacted both clubs.

Milwaukee Brewers' Haul

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) reacts after giving up a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Sproat has gotten action in the big leagues so far, while Williams is down in Triple-A. Sproat has three appearances under his belt so far this season for Milwaukee and has a 10.45 ERA across 10 1/3 innings pitched, including one start. Sproat's command hasn't been great, as shown through his 10-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 1/3 innings pitched. On the bright side, Sproat is in the 84th percentile in fastball velocity.

Williams is down in Triple-A and hasn't gotten his footing yet. He has played in 15 games and is slashing .217/.347/.250 with zero homers, four RBIs, five stolen bases, one triple and 10 runs scored. At some point, he's going to give the Brewers increased flexibility. Down in Triple-A, he has seen time in center field, at third base, and at shortstop.

New York Mets' Haul

Apr 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches in the first inning against the Athletics at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Peralta unsurprisingly has been good over in New York. Peralta has made four starts so far this season, tied for the league lead, and has a 3.86 ERA across 21 innings pitched. He has a 25-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the season so far. He's a star and is pitching like it.

Myers has also been good for New York so far this season. The righty has a 3.46 ERA in six appearances for the Mets across 13 innings of work. He has a bigger role in New York than he did at this point last year in Milwaukee and is making the most of it.

Who Is Winning The Deal?

Mar 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

There's no denying the fact that the Mets have gotten significantly more production in the majors from the trade than the Brewers have. But this is a deal that is going to be judged for a long time. Peralta will be a free agent after the season. If he leaves the Mets after just one season, that will make Milwaukee's haul look even better. The Brewers have the hurlers to make up for the loss of Myers.

Right now, the Mets have the lead in MLB production. But the long-term outlook still swings in favor of Milwaukee. Sproat has shown some flashes and the club hasn't even promoted Williams to Triple-A yet.