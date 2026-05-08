Brewers' Most Likely Joey Ortiz Replacement Shared by Insider

It's not hard to identify Joey Ortiz as the Milwaukee Brewers player under the most pressure.

A major league starting shortstop's primary job is defense, but when you've been the worst hitter in the league for the last 20-plus months, you're going to have job security issues. And after a .184 start to the season with zero extra-base hits, Ortiz is firmly in lose-the-job territory.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have two top-five organizational prospects sharing time at shortstop in Triple-A: Jett Williams, one of the prizes of the Freddy Peralta trade with the New York Mets, and Cooper Pratt, who got an eight-year, $50.75 million extension last month. So if the Brewers do make the move away from Ortiz, who gets the first crack at replacing him?

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Is Cooper Pratt the more practical option?

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no way to determine that answer for certain ahead of time, but one Brewers insider had a fairly strong inclination on Friday.

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel identified Pratt as the favorite to get the first call-up with a shot at winning the starting shortstop role over Williams.

"There’s an argument for both Williams and Pratt to get their chances, but Pratt, by proxy of being on the 40-man roster already to go with MLB-ready defense at short, would likely be the first choice," wrote Hogg.

"Pratt may not exactly tear the cover off the baseball but is showing some signs of at least being able to hold his own with the stick against big-league pitching. And, frankly, that might be the bar to clear for a shortstop play for the Brewers."

This is an interesting decision on a number of levels. The Brewers clubhouse loves Ortiz; manager Pat Murphy has made that clear countless times. And lurking in the background is No. 1 prospect Jesús Made, who turned 19 on Friday and will be threatening to knock down the door to a big-league promotion by year's end.

Meanwhile, there's Pratt with his steady glove and contract extension vs. Williams with his more dynamic offensive potential. Hogg's reasoning for Pratt getting the nod would be totally justifiable, but let's just say we wouldn't be shocked if the decision comes down on Williams' side sometime soon.