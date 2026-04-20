Brewers Nightmare Scenario Quickly Becoming Their Reality in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers have been through quite a weird year to this point. They won eight of the first 10 games of the season, quickly emerging as a favorite in the National League again. After this hot start, the Brewers lost six games in a row, and it seemed like they were going to implode as injuries piled up. Just as quickly as they got cold, they got hot again, winning the next five games before losing again on Sunday.

This has left the Brewers at 12-9 after 21 games this season. Their record is in a good spot, but some of their top players have struggled this season. Notably, their closer Trevor Megill has struggled as much as anybody in the league.

Trevor Megill continues to struggle for the Brewers

Apr 16, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Megill currently holds a 10.29 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, and -0.8 WAR across 7 innings pitched. He's allowed nine hits and eight earned runs while walking four hitters and striking out 11. He's 4-for-5 on save attempts so far, but he's also suffered two losses for the Brewers.

In eight appearances, Megill has only put together one perfect outing. Of the eight outings, he's allowed a run in four of them. He's allowed a hit in six of them. He hasn't been nearly as dominant as he was last season, which is the nightmare scenario for the Brewers.

Why Trevor Megill's struggles form nightmare scenario for Brewers

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates with catcher William Contreras (24) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This is a nightmare scenario for the Brewers for two reasons. It all boils down to whether they want to trade the righty this season, as they've done in the past with Josh Hader and Devin Williams. If they want to trade him, these struggles are killing his trade value.

Megill had a lot of trade value last season. If he struggles and loses the closer role in Milwaukee, his value will plummet. The Brewers can't afford for this to happen if they want to conitnue building their future.

If they don't plan on trading him, it's a nightmare for a contending team to have a roller coaster ride at closer. Teams like the San Diego Padres can effectively shorten a game to eight innings. If the Padres are winning after eight innings, the game is practically over when Mason Miller enters the game. That's the opposite of how Megill is making Brewers fans feel right now.

Milwaukee desperately needs him to turn his production around.