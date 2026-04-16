Milwaukee Brewers Top Trade Chip is Quickly Killing His Trade Value

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a bit of a weird spot with their franchise right now. They were the best team in the regular season last year, finishing the 162-game marathon with the best record in baseball. But they traded away a trio of their top contributors during the offseason.

To make matters worse, they recently went on a week-long skid that saw their record float around .500. Pair that with injuries to Christian Yelich, Quinn Priester, Jackson Chourio, and a few others this year, and the Brewers' season doesn't look nearly as promising as it did last year.

As a result, they could look to trade more veterans to add more young talent this season. One player who has been mentioned as a trade chip for quite some time is closer Trevor Megill. Megill has one more year of arbitration after this season, so if the Brewers continue their trend, he will be traded in the next year.

Trevor Megill is struggling to begin the season

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after allowing four runs to score in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

But he's quickly killing his trade value this season. Rather than dominating early in the year like he did all of last season, Megill has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball. He's allowed nine hits, four walks, and eight earned runs over six innings of work. He has three saves for the Brewers, but was recently moved out of the closer role and worked as the setup man for an Angel Zerpa save on Thursday.

Elite closers can net a haul of prospects on the trade block, as seen by the Mason Miller blockbuster from last season. Obviously, Megill isn't on Miller's level, even at his best, but the point still stands. A solid set-up man doesn't net nearly as much.

Brewers need Trevor Megill to turn his production around

Apr 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Brewers desperately need him to turn his production around. He's killing his trade value while causing the Brewers to lose games, which is the worst-case scenario for Milwaukee.

There are two scenarios for the Brewers. The first one is that they want to trade Megill. If that's the case, his poor play has plummeted his value, and he's going to need to turn the production around before he can be moved. The second scenario is that the Brewers want to keep him on the roster because they are still a good ball club and can still win games. His poor production isn't helping them win any games right now.