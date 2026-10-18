Brewers' Pennant Win Becomes a League-Wide Tribute to Bob Uecker

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading to the World Series for the first time in 44 years, and the moment they clinched their spot in the Fall Classic came with a special connection to one of the most beloved broadcasters in baseball history.

On Thursday night, Milwaukee completed a stunning four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, winning Game 4 by a score of 6-4 at Dodger Stadium.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby got Kike Hernández to line a ball toward left-center field. Jackson Chourio made the catch to secure the final out. Radio announcer Jeff Levering delivered a memorable call that immediately reminded fans of the late Bob Uecker:

"The Brewers win the pennant! Oh my god, the Brewers win the pennant!"

He followed the emotional call with another memorable declaration: "The World Series will go through Wisconsin."

Levering's Call Brings Back Memories of Uecker

Brewers radio announcer Jeff Levering paid tribute to the late great Bob Uecker following the final out in the NLCS



“THE BREWERS WIN THE PENNANT! OH MY GOD THE BREWERS WIN THE PENNANT!”



How can you not be romantic about baseball. pic.twitter.com/INSWY6l3v6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2026

Uecker, who passed away in January 2025 at the age of 90, famously portrayed fictional Cleveland broadcaster Harry Doyle in the 1989 baseball comedy Major League. During the film's climactic victory over the New York Yankees, Doyle delivers a similarly excited call as Cleveland clinches the pennant.

The resemblance was impossible to miss, especially considering Levering spent years working alongside Uecker in Milwaukee's broadcast booth. Interestingly, Levering revealed Friday during an appearance on WTMJ's Wisconsin Morning News that the reference wasn't something he had planned beforehand.

"I didn't think about it, to be honest," Levering said. "It was more how I felt [in the moment]." He also acknowledged that Major League is among his favorite movies.

Brewers Return to World Series With Uecker in Mind

The @Brewers are just 1 win away from clinching the NL Pennant!



Here is what it looked like when they clinched their only pennant, an AL crown in 1982 😳 pic.twitter.com/r2BYsF3wJZ — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

Uecker became synonymous with the franchise, entertaining generations of fans with his humor, storytelling and unmistakable voice. He received the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award in 2003 for his contributions to broadcasting.

Despite spending more than five decades with the organization, Uecker withnessed just one Brewers World Series appearance, in 1982, when Milwaukee lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

"I know everybody wants to hear Bob and wishes he was here," Levering said on Wisconsin Morning News. "He's with us. He's got a front row seat to this whole thing."

Milwaukee finished the 2026 regular season with an MLB-best 103 victories, three more than Los Angeles. Now, the Brewers are just four wins away from capturing the first World Series championship in franchise history.

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