Brewers Pipeline: 26-Year-Old Pitcher Deserves Next Call-Up

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the better bullpens in baseball right now.

The Brewers have played in 35 games so far this season and are three games above .500 at 19-16. Right now, the Brewers are five games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place, but we should see that gap start to shrink with Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn now back in the mix for the Brewers. On top of this, we should see Christian Yelich at some point in the next few weeks as well, barring an injury setback.

On top of this, the bullpen is an area of the club that could easily get better. Right now, Milwaukee has the ninth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.67. This is a slight step back from last season, when the Brewers finished the season with the sixth-best bullpen ERA at 3.63.

Trevor Megill's 6.23 ERA skews the club's overall bullpen ERA, but that isn't a cause for concern anymore. Megil has allowed one earned run in his last eight appearances. He appears to be back on track. Aaron Ashby has been great and is leading the league with six wins. Plus, he has a 2.35 ERA. Grant Anderson has pitched in a league-leading 18 games and has a 3.18 ERA. DL Hall has been excellent and has a 1.59 ERA in 15 outings. Abner Uribe hasn't been his typical dominant self with a 4.05 ERA in 15 outings. Jake Woodford has a 4.41 ERA in 11 appearances. Milwaukee has used a few guys beyond this group who have bounced between the big leagues and the minors.

The Brewers Should Promote Craig Yoho Soon

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Craig Yoho poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Brewers want to improve an area of the club that is already positive, one easy way to do so would be by promoting young reliever Craig Yoho at some point in the near future. Yoho missed some time early on, but made his season debut on April 19 with Triple-A Nashville and has a 2.84 ERA in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

At this point last year, there was buzz early in the season that Yoho would be a game-changer for Milwaukee's bullpen. In 2024, he had a 0.94 ERA in 48 appearances across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. In 2025, he had a 0.94 ERA in 43 appearances in Triple-A. Yoho made his big league debut and had a 7.27 ERA in eight appearances.

Now, he has more experience under his belt and is clearly healthy down in Triple-A. Whenever the Brewers want to take their bullpen to a higher level, promoting Yoho is a must. He's just 26 years old and is under team control through the 2031 season.