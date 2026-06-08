Brewers Prospect Luis Lara's Absence Takes Cryptic Turn

One of the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospects hasn't played in a game in about a week and fans around the organization have certainly noticed.

Brewers No. 5 prospect Luis Lara is in the middle of a breakout campaign and is one step away from the majors, but hasn't played in a game with Triple-A Nashville since June 2. Fans have been paying attention and there has been a lot of noise around him.

On Sunday, Triple-A Nashville manager Rick Sweet spoke to Nashville Sounds play-by-play man Jeff Hem and was asked about Lara and had a bit of a cryptic response.

What's Going On With Luis Lara?

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara plays catch during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No," Sweet said when asked if he could share anything about Lara's absence. "There's stuff going on and he's healthy. He's fine. We've just got to ... I anticipate him being back in the lineup next Tuesday and the stuff will come out about what's going on with him, but he's been working out and coming to the ballpark. He's 100 percent healthy. Working out full speed. Can't wait to get back into the lineup. Right now looks like Tuesday will be that day."

This is certainly an interesting quote. The fact that Lara is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday arguably is the most interesting part. If a trade was imminent, it would be a bit surprising to hear the manager say that he had an expected return date.

He also said Lara is healthy and working out with the club at the ballpark. So, what could it be? This is speculation, but the idea of a long-term contract extension wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world. Back in March, reports surfaced about Cooper Pratt's contract extension on March 30. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Milwaukee was "on the verge" of finalizing the extension. Pratt played for Triple-A Nashville on March 29 and then didn't get into a game again until April 5. At the very least, that was about a week-long absence in the middle of the negotiation process.

This doesn't guarantee that an extension is coming, of course. But it's something that could explain the absence, at least. Lara has been awesome this season. He has played in 56 games and is slashing .338/.447/.500 with a .947 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, eight doubles and 49 runs scored at 21 years old. This kid is the real deal. Could he be the next guy landing an extension?