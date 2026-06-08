Brewers' Luis Lara Becoming Hotter Trade Topic by the Day

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to add a piece to move the needle before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, they certainly will have the prospect capital to do so.

Milwaukee has the No. 1 farm system in the league right now. Add that to the fact that the 2026 Brewers just became the fastest team in franchise history to 40 wins and that should be enough reason for Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold to get bold this summer. Milwaukee could deal away an elite prospect or two and still have the No. 1 farm system in the league, in large part because the Brewers have the No. 1 overall prospect in the game in Jesús Made.

While this is the case, who could be on the way out of town this summer if Milwaukee wants to make a move? MLB.com's Adam McCalvy pointed to No. 5 prospect Luis Lara as the club's top trade chip.

The Brewers Outfielder Is Someone To Watch

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Brewers: OF Luis Lara," McCalvy wrote. "If the Brewers want to add an impact pitcher or hitter to make another run for a postseason spot, they may have to deal a premium player from MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked farm system. They don’t want to trade baseball’s top overall prospect, Jesús Made, and club No. 2 prospect Luis Peña might have too many red flags from recent health scares.

"No. 4 Cooper Pratt just inked an eight-year contract in April, so he’s not moving, and No. 3 Jett Williams is so well fitted to the Brewers because of his positional versatility that it’s hard to envision the team dealing him away less than a year after getting him from the Mets. So, how about Lara (Brewers No. 5, overall No. 91), who is in the midst of a breakthrough season at Triple-A and plays a position — outfield — at which the Brewers are well stocked with young talent."

Lara has been someone who has raised some question marks recently. He hasn't played in a game since June 2, but there haven't been reports of an injury or anything of that nature. If the Brewers want to add a star, Lara is the type of prospect that any team in baseball would be lucky to have. He has played in 56 games this season and is slashing .338/.447/.500 with a .947 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 39 walks, eight doubles, and two triples. It's interesting that he hasn't played in almost a week. Also, McCalvy pointed to him as the club's top trade chip. Could a move be on the way? It's certainly a situation to monitor.