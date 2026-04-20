Brewers Prospect Pitcher Suddenly Emerging as Potential Star

The Milwaukee Brewers turned to prospect pitcher Coleman Crow on Friday as they faced off with the Miami Marlins. Crow, one of the Brewers' top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline, didn't have as muchhype as the other top prospects in the organization. But he was excellent in his MLB debut.

“This is definitely what you dream about. It’s what I dreamed about growing up,’’ Crow said. “It was everything that I imagined. So much fun tonight.’’

Crow allowed four hits and two runs on one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings on Friday. He kept the Brewers in the game, but recorded a no decision.

“It was pretty electric,’’ Crow said. “Just settling in after that first inning, I was pretty nervous. I don’t do a lot of caffeine intake, but the first inning, I was super jittery. I was just trying to fill the zone. After that first, I felt like in the second, I went on cruise control. I felt I was filling the zone making pitches, and felt really good.’’

While not everybody in Milwaukee knows who Crow is yet, there are a few people within the organization who are incredibly confident in him and his ability to produce for the big league club.

Pat Murphy is confident in Coleman Crow, too

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Coleman Crow (57) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“It was great. I was so excited for him, his family,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He had a lot of poise to come in and pitch and pitch so well. [Miami] is a good ballclub. I thought Coleman went out and was just tremendous in his first outing. He didn’t miss too many spots.’’

Murphy has been around the game for quite a long time, and he's one of the more respected minds around. His opinion holds a lot of weight when it comes to evaluating players.

The righty was very good last season, but he's only made four Triple-A starts in his professional career. It's a bit shocking to see him climb up to the major leagues so quickly. Then again, Crow has already earned the belief and trust of Murphy, so it makes sense why the organization is bought in.

While he may bounce between Triple-A and the big leagues early on this season, he's in the perfect position to earn a consistent role in Milwaukee by the All-Star break. He flashed his talent on Friday. He should be back in the big leagues in the near future.