Brewers’ Quinn Priester Situation Takes Another Turn for Worse

The season of negative updates around Milwaukee Brewers hurler Quinn Priester continued on Thursday.

Priester hasn't pitched in a big league game yet this season. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and it has had a lingering — and a very negative impact — on his 2026 season so far. It's important to note that thoracic outlet syndrome is a very difficult injury to work back from. It's caused by pressure on blood vessels or nerves in the area between the neck and shoulder. He's been trying to work his way back and get back to form without undergoing season-ending surgery.

He has been on multiple minor league rehab assignments throughout the season so far, but hasn't been able to return to form. Last year, he had a 3.32 ERA in 29 total appearances last season with Milwaukee. He's made eight total appearances down in the minors this season and has a 15.75 ERA in 16 innings pitched. Not great, unfortunately. On Thursday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Priester has been returned from his rehab assignment and remains on the Injured List.

The Brewers Hurler Isn't Ready To Return

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Seems like not great news for Quinn Priester: He’s been returned from rehab assignment again and remains on the IL. He had been pitching in rookie ball in Arizona," McCalvy wrote.

Back on May 30, McCalvy reported that doctors still believed at that point that Priester didn't need surgery to correct the thoracic outlet syndrome.

With the Brewers having a day off on Thursday, more information is expected to be shared on Friday before the club kicks off a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hopefully, surgery still isn't the answer. If he were to require surgery, it would very likely end his season because it would involve the removal of a rib.

Clearly, something is still off. He's pitched in Triple-A, High-A, and with the ACL Brewers throughout his minor league rehab assignments and nothing has worked. At this point, it may be worth shutting him down and giving him a chance to rest and fully heal up. It's been a tough season for him. Milwaukee could use him in the rotation right now, especially with the injuries, but it's not the time for that. The Brewers are expected to get Brandon Woodruff back next week. The Brewers will have enough firepower to get through. Hopefully, Priester gets the rest he clearly needs.