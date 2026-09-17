Brewers Rookie Stuck In Hotel While Team Celebrated Playoff Berth

The Milwaukee Brewers burned down the town on Tuesday night after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates and watching the Chicago Cubs blow a three-run lead, securing the NL Central title for Milwaukee in the process.

There was more champagne than was necessary; T-shirts and hats for every player and staffer. But rookie Cooper Pratt did not indulge as he was restrained to the confines of his hotel room on team orders.

Pratt made the trip out East with the team, but was scratched from the lineup after falling ill Monday night.

“I didn’t really sleep the night before,” he told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. “I felt absolutely terrible all day. I’m pretty sure that’s the first time in my life I’ve missed a game because I was sick.”

To make matters worse, McCalvy said that Pratt couldn’t even find the game on his hotel television. He was forced to listen to radio broadcasts of Milwaukee’s win and Chicago’s loss.

“He called and wanted to come in to the celebration,” manager Pat Murphy said. “We said, no.”

People always say the day you call out is always the day you miss the most at work. Few people have missed more than Pratt did during game number 150 of his rookie season.

It was the fourth consecutive such celebration for the Brewers, clinching their ninth playoff berth in 10 seasons. As such, the rookie is hopeful that there will be more opportunities to celebrate in the near future.

“Hopefully, I’ll get a couple more sparkling ciders in my career,” Pratt said.

McCalvy reported that Pratt received his commemorative T-shirt, as well as a bottle of sparkling cider because the 22-year-old does not drink.

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