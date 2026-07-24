Brewers Roster Moves Include David Hamilton Injury Return Before Series Vs. Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers opened a three-contest series against the MLB-worst Colorado Rockies on Friday to conclude their nine-game homestand.

The hosts announced a pair of roster moves prior to Friday's battle, revealing that they were getting a key member of their team back from injury in infielder David Hamilton.

The 28-year-old speedster comes off the 10-day injured list, while fellow 28-year-old infielder Braden Shewmake's career in Milwaukee could be over.

Shewmake is a former first-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and played in his first two MLB games with the club in 2023. Shewmake was then traded to the Chicago White Sox in November that year in a deal that also sent former All-Star pitcher Michael Soroka to the Windy City.

He went just 8-for-64 across 29 games with the White Sox in 2024 before spending time in the New York Yankees' minor league system last year.

Shewmake was traded from the Yankees to the Houston Astros in April and went 20-for-78 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 30 contests with the AL West club.

The Brewers purchased the Texas A&M product on July 12, he appeared in four games with Milwaukee and went 2-for-7.

Despite Missed Time, David Hamilton Still Leads Brewers In Stolen Bases

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamilton was placed on the 10-day IL on July 7 with a strained left hamstring and his return should be a boon for the Brewers offense.

The Texas native's never been much of a power threat, but makes up for it with plenty of damage on the basepaths.

Despite missing the last 13 games and appearing in just 74 of Milwaukee's first 102 contests this year, Hamilton leads all Brewers players with 18 stolen bases.

His return to the majors was expected, as Hamilton began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Hamilton has posted three home runs, 15 RBIs and a .240 batting average, as well as a career-high .317 on-base percentage across 238 plate appearances this year. He's also continued his career-long versatility in the field during the 2026 campaign, appearing at third base (48 games), shortstop (29) and second base (eight).

Hamilton was back in the starting lineup on Friday, playing third base and batting ninth.

The red-hot Joey Ortiz had been the primary man at the hot corner during Hamilton's absence but shifted over to shortstop for the series opener vs. the Rockies.