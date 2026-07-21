Brewers Infielder David Hamilton Takes Massive Step Toward Injury Return

Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 7 due to a strained left hamstring.

The 28-year-old appears to be on the cusp of returning to MLB's best team though.

"David Hamilton begins a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville today, the Brewers have announced. Could be a candidate to return at the start of the road trip next week," Brewers reporter Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posted on Bluesky.

Milwaukee called up top outfield prospect Luis Lara when Hamilton landed on the IL and since starting four games in his first five days in the big leagues, the former has only made one start since July 12.

Lara has gone 6-for-22 with two runs scored, two RBIs, one stolen base and a solid 4:5 strikeout to walk ratio across his first eight MLB games.

Hamilton's impending return should be a boost to the Brewers offense as they look to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Hamilton Brings Critical Speed, Versatility To Brewers Roster

Jul 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas native was Milwaukee's eighth-round draft pick in 2019 but was traded to the Boston Red Sox in December 2021 along with minor-league infielder Alex Binelas and former All-Star, Gold Glove and ALCS MVP outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. The deal saw slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe land with the Brewers.

Hamilton made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in June 2023 and appeared in 204 games with the club, collecting 57 stolen bases through the 2025 camapign.

Milwaukee re-acquired the speedster from Boston in a February trade that sent him and left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan to the Brewers in exchange for infielders Andruw Monasterio and Caleb Durbin, as well as former first-round pick Anthony Seigler.

Hamilton played in 74 of Milwaukee's first 89 games this season before going on the IL and despite missing the last two weeks, still leads the team with 18 stolen bases.

He's also posted a career-high .317 on-base percentage across 238 plate appearances this year and is tied for the MLB lead with 10 sacrifice bunts.

Hamilton has also provided manager Pat Murphy with position versatility, appearing at second base, third base and shortstop in 2026. The fourth-year pro has played in 48 games at the hot corner, 29 contests at shortstop and eight at the keystone.