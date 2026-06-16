Brewers Should Be In On Robbie Ray After New Giants Report

The Milwaukee Brewers could use one more arm right now for the starting rotation if they want to go on a deep run this season.

Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison are holding down the fort at the top of the rotation right now. Brandon Sproat and Shane Drohan have been getting looks to try to help carry the rest of the rotation at the moment with Quinn Priester, Logan Henderson and Brandon Woodruff all on the Injured List. Coleman Crow got a few looks as well, but also was placed on the Injured List.

Injuries are piling up for Milwaukee, although it should get Woodruff back in the very near future. Henderson isn't expected back until July. Priester is completely up in the air right now.

Still, the Brewers are a first-place team, despite the injuries. Milwaukee is 43-26 on the season and has a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. Overall, the Brewers are going to be just fine in the long run. While this is the case, they should be thinking about ways to add pitching now to become even more dangerous for the postseason.

Recently, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been consistently floated as a fit. Skubal is incredible and would obviously help in a major way. But if the Brewers aren't interested in putting together the type of package to lure Skubal to town, another team they should be looking at right now is the San Francisco Giants. On Monday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Giants are open to offers on a handful of players, including starter Robbie Ray.

The Brewers Should Call The Giants

May 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray," Olney wrote.

Ray is in the final year of a five-year, $115 million deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season. So, he'd be a rental, just like Skubal would be. Ray is a former All-Star and Cy Young Award winner and has a 4.42 ERA in 14 starts so far this season. Ray is just 34 years old. There's reason to believe there is good baseball left for him. Last year, he had a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts, for example.

The Brewers know what they are doing when it comes to pitching. They are the exact team that could get Ray pitching at an elite level again. Plus, again, he'd cost less than Skubal. If the Brewers entered the playoffs with a healthy rotation of Misiorowski, Harrison, Woodruff, Ray, and Henderson, that would be enough to make a run.