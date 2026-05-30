Brewers Should Pounce on Twins Castoff After Surprise DFA

There aren't isn't a team in baseball better at developing pitching than the Milwaukee Brewers.

First and foremost, Jacob Misiorowski is a homegrown superstar. There's no way to deny that fact at this point. The Brewers acquired Kyle Harrison from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason and now all of a sudden, he's a National League Cy Young Award contender with a 1.57 ERA in 10 starts. Last year, Quinn Priester was a breakout star after being acquired from the Red Sox. Logan Henderson already looks like another success story.

The Brewers have more arms too, like Coleman Crow and Robert Gasser. Milwaukee clearly knows what it's doing from a pitching standpoint. Right now, the Brewers are missing a few arms right now in Brandon Woodruff, Priester and Henderson. Because of this, they should roll the dice and place a waiver claim on former Minnesota Twins hurler Simeon Woods Richardson, who was designated for assignment on Saturday, per team insider Aaron Gleeman.

The Brewers Should Make A Move

May 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson (24) throws to the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

"Twins have designated Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment," Gleeman wrote. "Woods Richardson is still just 25 years old and he was a solid back-end starter for the Twins in 2024 and 2025, but he went 0-7 with a 7.74 ERA in 48 innings this season and lost his rotation spot three weeks ago."

Woods Richardson is 25 years old and was a second-round pick in 2018 by the New York Mets. He's been in the majors since 2022. His first extended opportunity came in 2024 when he made 28 starts with the Twins and logged a 4.17 ERA. In 2025, he had a 4.04 ERA in 23 appearances. This year, he has struggled and had a 7.74 ERA before being DFA'd.

If there is a team that can get him back, it would be the Brewers. Harrison and Priester are two success stories just over the last year. The Brewers don't necessarily need to make a move, but rolling the dice on Woods Richardson could at least give the club some more Triple-A.

His 2026 season has been bad, but he's just 25 years old and the talent isn't gone. Again, this guy had a 4.04 ERA in 23 appearances last year. That alone would be good if the Brewers could get him. Now, all they would have to do is simply put a waiver claim on him. It would be an easy move and Milwaukee should make it.