Brewers Speedster Has Been Better Than Fans Have Given Him Credit For

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the very best teams in baseball and are going to have a chance to show it starting on Friday when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee will kick off a three-game set against the two-time reigning World Series champions at home and will roll with Logan Henderson on Friday, Robert Gasser on Saturday and Brandon Sproat on Sunday.

The Brewers had a day off on Thursday ahead of the heavyweight series. With the time off, it's a good time to take a look at where things stand and evaluate the roster. One player specifically worth talking about right now is speedster David Hamilton.

The Brewers Speedster Has Been Quietly Solid

May 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) runs to third base with a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Guys like Brice Turang, Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, Jake Bauers, Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison have been talked about endlessly. Hamilton hasn't gotten the same type of positive buzz. In fact, he actually has taken some heat early on. He came over in the Harrison deal and struggled early on offensively. He has quietly turned a corner, though. The left side of the infield has been talked about a lot in the sense that the team could use more offense with Cooper Pratt or Jett Williams. But Hamilton has quietly been solid. Right now, he's actually ninth on the team in wins above replacement at 0.6.

So far this season, Hamilton has played in 39 games and is slashing .248/.344/.284 with a .628 OPS, eight RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 15 walks, two doubles, one triple and 21 runs scored.

Hamilton came over to Milwaukee along with Harrison and Shane Drohan. All three are playing big roles for the team right now. The Brewers traded Caleb Durbin away and he's mightily struggling to the point that he's losing his grip on Boston's starting third base job. The Brewers also traded Andruw Monasterio away, who has been very solid off the bench for Boston. Former first-rounder Anthony Seigler was traded to the Red Sox and is down in the minors.

Hamilton hasn't gotten a lot of love so far this season, but he's everything the club could ask for right now. Hopefully, the Brewers give Pratt and Williams a chance at some point, but Hamilton is going to help this team no matter what, even if his role shifts. He can play all over the field, is doing well offensively right now, and has game-changing speed. All in all, Brewers fans should be excited.