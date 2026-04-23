Brewers Star Jackson Chourio One Step Closer to Rejoining Team

Milwaukee Brewers fans got a bit of hope on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has been without the services of 22-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio to kick off the season so far. Chourio was placed on the 15-Day Injured List to kick off the season due to a fracture in his hand that was suffered while playing for Team Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic.

Milwaukee has 23 games under its belt so far this season and is 13-10. While a return date hasn't been announced for Chourio, he did take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. Chourio hit on the field for the first time since going on the Injured List on Wednesday. Afterward, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers will give Chourio a few days and he will be "reassessed" after the weekend to determine next steps and a potential minor league rehab assignment.

"Jackson Chourio took early BP on the field for the first time today as scheduled. Pat Murphy said Chourio will be reassessed after this weekend regarding his readiness for a rehab assignment," McCalvy wrote.

The Brewers Outfielder Took A Positive Step On Wednesday

Mar 16, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Venezuela center fielder Jackson Chourio (1) advances to third base in the seventh inning against Italy during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Again, right now there isn't a definitive timeline for Chourio's return. The second Chourio's eventual minor league rehab assignment begins, we'll have a better idea of when he will return. Right now, it seems like a return at some point in May is very likely. If the club is going to consider a rehab assignment after the weekend, then it sounds like he could potentially start one before April comes to a close. Based on Major League Baseball rules, non-pitchers can have a minor league rehab assignment for a maximum of 20 days.

So, the second the rehab assignment begins, then the clock will start counting down with a max of 20 days until then he would have to be brought to the big league roster or optioned, which certainly isn't likely. So, for example, if Chourio were to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Monday, April 27, the 20-day clock would carry through May 17. A player doesn't need to use the entire 20-day window, but it does show the maximum amount of time, at least.

So, we're on Chourio watch. If he is able to come out of his swinging without soreness, we should hear about a rehab assignment next week. If he did experience soreness after swinging on Wednesday, then that changes all of the variables.