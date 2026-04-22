Brewers Closing In On Key Step for Jackson Chourio Return

The Milwaukee Brewers certainly got some good news on Tuesday.

If you looked at the standings, you'd think everything is perfectly alright over in Milwaukee. The Brewers are 13-9 and are playing better than the vast majority of teams in the American League. Milwaukee is in fourth place in the National League Central, and yet there are just two teams with more than the Brewers' 13 wins in the American League in the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The Brewers could do much better in the not-so-distant future as well. Milwaukee is missing three key offensive weapons in Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich and Andrew Vaughn. Despite these losses, the Brewers are staying above water. These three aren't all. The Brewers also don't have Quinn Priester right now either. And yet, Milwaukee is 13-9 on the season.

On Tuesday, it was shared that the expectation is that Chourio will hit on the field on Wednesday for the first time since fracturing his hand before the season began.

That's not all, though. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that if all goes well, Chourio could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as this upcoming weekend.

The Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder Is Working His Way Back

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Barring a setback, he is scheduled to hit on the field Wednesday afternoon before the middle game of the Brewers-Tigers three-game series, according to manager Pat Murphy," McCalvy wrote. "That would be the next step toward a rehab assignment with a Minor League affiliate as soon as the weekend, Murphy said. That would be a final hurdle before a return to the Brewers’ lineup sometime in May."

That's very good news. When a position player goes on a minor league rehab assignment, it's for a maximum of 20 days. For pitchers, their rehab assignments can extend to 30 days. So, if Chourio were to start a minor league rehab assignment this upcoming weekend, that would make it so his return to the big leagues would be at the latest, in mid-May. If a player can return before the 20 days are up, great. They don't have to use the entire window.

So, get excited, Brewers fans. Milwaukee is already 13-9 on the season and it hasn't had its best, young outfielder in a single game yet in 2026. That will change in the coming weeks, barring an injury setback. If all goes well on Wednesday and he begins the rehab assignment over the weekend, then we will see him back in Milwaukee very soon.