Brewers Striking Gold With Surging Top Prospect Jesús Made

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of Major League Baseball's best prospects down in the minors right now making his case for a promotion to at least Triple-A.

That is, of course, in reference to No. 1 prospect Jesús Made. He is just 18 years old, but he's tearing the cover off the ball with Double-A Biloxi. Made has played in 15 games so far this season and is slashing .333/.432/.587 with two homers, 11 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 11 walks, four doubles, three triples and 14 runs scored.

An 18-year-old shouldn't already be this good at the Double-A level. It's insane how there hasn't even really been a learning curve for Made at the Double-A level. He earned his spot in Biloxi out of Spring Training and looks like one of the best overall players in baseball at the Double-A level.

It shouldn't surprise anyone that he's having a solid season. He's the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball for a reason. But the timing is what is shocking. Again, he's 18 years old. That's the same age as kids graduating from high schools across the country. Now, of course, people of other ages will be graduating from high school this year, but the majority are 18-year-old kids who are trying to figure out what's next in their lives.

Jesús Made Is Tearing It Up Down In Double-A

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Made is already two steps away from the big leagues. In comparison, the Pittsburgh Pirates recently promoted 19-year-old phenom Konnor Griffin to the big leagues. He will turn 20 years old on April 24. Griffin played in 21 games at the Double-A level last season and slashed .337/.418/.542 with five homers, 22 RBIs and six stolen bases. He was 19 years old at the time. Made is just 18 years old.

In comparison to a fellow Brewer, Jackson Chourio made his Double-A debut and had a cup of coffee at Double-A Biloxi and slashed .087/.154/.130 in six games played. His first extended taste of Double-A action came in 2023 when he was 19 years old.

He slashed .280/.336/.467 with 22 homers, 89 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases in 122 games played. Made is off to a hotter start and is younger. If he can keep up this pace, we should see him in Triple-A before the 2026 season comes to a close. In reality, we should see him in Triple-A before the first half of the season comes to a close, despite the fact that he's young.