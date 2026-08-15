Brewers Suffer Major Blow As Abner Uribe Lands On Injured List

Despite getting back in the win column against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers suffered a major blow to their roster.

Milwaukee announced before its game against Los Angeles on Thursday that the team was placing four-year reliever Abner Uribe on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with a right forearm flexor strain. Uribe had not made an appearance since Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Twins, which had fans speculating if the high-leverage reliever was dealing with an injury.

Uribe's injury luckily doesn't seem to be a major one

Jul 22, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) reacts after the eighth inning against the New York Mets at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately, it seems like Uribe's injury is not a major one, as the 26-year-old was seen playing catch after MRI results on his forearm came back clean. Though it's positive that the right-handed hurler seems to have avoided a major injury, he's still set to miss nearly two full weeks, and that's if he's ready to go after the minimum stint on the injured list.

The bullpen has been one of the most vital focal points in the Brewers' success this season, as the team boasts a 3.51 bullpen ERA, ranking fourth-best in the league. Uribe has played a major role in that success, making 49 appearances out of the bullpen, tied for the second-most of Brewers relievers this season.

Uribe has shown that he is one of the best setup pitchers in baseball. After posting a 1.67 ERA in 75 appearances last season, the right-handed hurler has followed up his stellar performance this year with a 2.05 ERA in 49 appearances, including 18 holds and six saves. Uribe has been a crucial piece of Milwaukee's bullpen, so losing him for any period of time would be a major loss for the Brewers.

In a corresponding move to placing Uribe on the injured list, Milwaukee elevated Grant Anderson back to the big leagues. Despite boasting a solid 3.70 ERA and making 44 appearances for the Brewers this season, Anderson was optioned to the minor leagues to make space for Kyle Harrison, since the 29-year-old still had minor league options remaining.

Anderson should be a solid replacement for Uribe for now, but the Brewers will be hoping for a speedy recovery for the 26-year-old reliever. As the race for the best record in the National League intensifies, Milwaukee will need to be at full strength to retain the top seed and secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.