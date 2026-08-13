Brewers Roundup: Dodgers Preview, Team Meeting, Cubs Closing In

The Milwaukee Brewers had a tough series against the San Diego Padres throughout the week and have another test ahead of them as the club is set to kick off a four-game series against the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The four-game series could very well end up being a preview of things to come in the upcoming National League playoffs, but the Brewers need to get back on track beforehand. Milwaukee was swept by the Padres and only was able to muster up seven runs total in the three-game set. The Brewers are 7-6 over their last 13 games and are in a rut. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, are red-hot and now are just three games behind Milwaukee for the top spot in the National League Central.

With all of that being said, let's take a look at a few of the biggest talking points swirling around Milwaukee right now.

Dodgers Preview

Aug 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) at bat in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Brewers have been in a rut over the last few weeks, they are still arguably the biggest threat in the National League for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is the two-time reigning World Series champions and just added Tarik Skubal. They're going to have a chance at a three-peat, unless someone can get in their way. Milwaukee's rotation has some serious firepower, but is there enough offense? That's the biggest question.

The series will kick off on Thursday night with Shane Drohan taking the mound for Milwaukee against Rōki Sasaki. On Friday, Robert Gasser will toe the rubber for Milwaukee against two-time All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. On Saturday, Milwaukee will turn to National League Cy Young Award favorite Jacob Misiorowski against All-Star lefty Justin Wrobleski. Finally, the series will conclude on Sunday with fireworks. Skubal will take the mound and face off against a club that had serious interest in him. Milwaukee will send Logan Henderson to the mound, who was untouchable in trade talks for Skubal. A fun matchup, to say the least.

Team Meeting

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Milwaukee Brewers logo during warmups prior the game against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't anyone out there who knows the Brewers need to turn things around more than the team itself. After the Brewers' walk-off loss against the Padres on Thursday, the Brewers had a 15-minute team meeting, as shared on X by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"The Brewers held a team meeting for roughly 15 minutes after today's loss in San Diego," Hogg wrote. "Pat Murphy: 'All I know is on August 12 we've got the best record in baseball. And if you got the best record in baseball you're still going to go through times like this.'"

Cubs Closing In

Mar 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A stock photo of a Chicago Cubs baseball hat and glove prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers' lead in the National League Central has been shrinking. Right now, Milwaukee's lead sits at just three games over the Cubs. Milwaukee is 5-5 over its last 10 games. In comparison, the Cubs are 8-2 over their last 10 games.

The Brewers and Cubs have two more series against one another that very well could determine the eventual winner of the division.