Brewers Top Prospect Has Superstar Potential Down in High-A

The Milwaukee Brewers' farm system is full of guys who already look like they can help the big league club out in years to come.

When it comes to Milwaukee, the thing that fans can be most confident about is the fact that this team knows what it's doing in the MLB Draft and when signing young guys to deals in free agency. Milwaukee can develop talent with the best of them. It's how the club has been able to find as much success as it has in recent memory. Look at the roster right now. It's full of homegrown pieces who were either drafted or signed as international free agents and brought up through the farm system.

Milwaukee fans should be excited because there's so much more talent that is going to be on the way to the majors over the next few years. The Brewers have the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in 19-year-old infielder Jesús Made. But let's not forget about fellow 19-year-old infielder Luis Peña as well. He had a medical scare earlier in the season, in which he fainted in the dugout with High-A Wisconsin, but he's back now and is going to show the baseball world why he's the Brewers' second-highest-ranked prospect. That's not all as well. On Thursday, The Athletic's Keith Law shared an updated ranking of the top 50 prospects in the league and had Peña at No. 21, a jump from No. 27 before the season.

Luis Peña Has Superstar Potential

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Peña appears to be OK after a health scare in late April; he fainted in the dugout while playing for High-A Wisconsin, and the Brewers were concerned it was something neurological, but the word is he was just severely dehydrated and he’s back now rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League," Law wrote. "He’s only played shortstop this year, an interesting decision with Jesús Made (in Double A) possibly having to move off that spot.

"Before he collapsed, Peña had hit .372/.462/.512 in 12 games while striking out under 20 percent of the time. It seems like it’s all good news on the health front at this point, which is the most important thing, and now we can talk about how this kid just freaking hits instead."

Peña has played in 17 overall games down in the minors this season (14 with High-A Wisconsin and 3 with the ACL Brewers) and is slashing .386/.507/.544 with a 1.051 OPS, one homer, 10 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 14 walks, two doubles, two triples, and 18 runs scored.

Last year, Peña and Made had meteoric rises at the same time and spent most of the season together. Just to put into perspective how good Peña is, you can compare his numbers to what Made did last year.

Made played in 115 total games and slashed .285/.379/.413 with a .792 OPS, six homers, 61 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, 67 walks, 28 doubles, six triples, and 81 runs scored. He got time in Class-A, High-A and Double-A.

Peña played in 96 games in Class-A and High-A and slashed .270/.335/.422 with a .757 OPS, nine homers, 64 RBIs, 44 stolen bases, 34 walks, 18 doubles, six triples, and 69 runs scored. He didn't get the call to Double-A, but his production was right there with Made for most of the season.

Milwaukee very well could contend for a World Series title this season and is built to do so for a long time.