Brewers' Brice Turang Named Finalist For NL MVP Award

MLB released its list of finalists for the 2026 National League's Most Valuable Player Award. One Brewers player who quietly had an outstanding season was named a finalist. Second baseman Brice Turang joined leading candidates Shohei Ohtani and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Brewers' second baseman didn't put up amazing counting numbers, with only 21 home runs and 19 steals, but he put up tremendous value in every aspect of the game. In total, Baseball Reference values his contributions at 7.3 Wins Above Replacement (bWAR).

His 7.3 bWAR greatly exceeded any other hitter on the Brewers roster. The closest to that total was their ace, Jacob Misiorowski (6.5). Misiorowski is the favorite to take home the National League Cy Young Award this season.

Why Brice Turang Deserved MVP Finalist Honors

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turang created value for the Brewers' offense and defense across the board. Breaking down his run totals, this is where his value added up relative to a league-average player.

Hitting Runs: +22

Baserunning/Avoiding Double Play Runs: +2

Fielding Runs: +23

This value wasn't created from an elite batting line. He slashed .268/.366/.450 with 21 home runs and a 124 OPS+. Those are good offensive numbers, but not elite. That could have played a role in why he was arguably the biggest snub in the All-Star Game this season.

But the fact that he put up a 7-WAR season with a 124 OPS+ also shows his value as an elite defensive second baseman and a strong baserunner. Both were hallmarks of how well-coached the Brewers were in their 2026 championship season and how the team unearths hidden value that other teams don't.

Turang was named the National League's Gold Glove Award winner at second base. His 2.9 dWAR led all NL players. He led all MLB second basemen with +23 defensive runs saved. He was one of two Brewers to receive the award this year, the other being left fielder Jackson Chourio.

It was also perhaps hitting that Turang got the last out defensively for the Brewers. While Christian Yelich is the team captain and Jackson Chourio is the young star, the 26-year-old second baseman is the posterchild for the club's recent success.

Turang has quietly put up elite value at his position the past three years. Between the 2024-2026 seasons, he's been worth 17.6 bWAR and has the claim for best second baseman in MLB.

Will Brice Turang Win the 2026 MVP Award?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) fields th ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Ryan Vilade (not pictured) during the fifth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unlikely that Turang wins the MVP Award. Pete Crow-Armstrong should win the award unanimously, as he was by far the best player in MLB in 2026. Shohei Ohtani could also finish ahead of Turang, since he's a two-way player. But it's not a given he'll finish second, considering he battled injuries in the second half of the season.

However, the fact the Brewers are well-represented in the award voting is a good sign. The fact a 103-win team that was clearly the best team in MLB in 2026 will be in the thick of the MVP and Cy Young races shows how well this roster was put together.