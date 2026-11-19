The Milwaukee Brewers have created a logjam at catcher. By adding Matthew Wood to the roster, Milwaukee now has four catchers on its 40-man roster as of November 2026.

It was an easily justifiable decision to add Wood to the 40-man roster. He was coming off a season in which he slugged 18 homers and a 134 wRC+ across 95 games in Double-A. The Brewers weren't going to lose that level of bat, especially from the left side, given the long-term uncertainty at the position.

Now the Brewers have World Series MVP William Contreras, Bo Naylor, prospect Jeferson Quero, and Wood on their 40-man. That means they have two catchers on the big-league roster and two in Triple-A. The question the organization faces is how to prioritize playing time for their four catchers in 2027.

How the Brewers Can Navigate their Catcher Logjam

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Matthew Wood poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top question at the position is Contreras' future. Until that issue is resolved, the catcher position remains a long-term uncertainty for the organization.

The Brewers could theoretically try to sell high on Contreras, if they wanted, to get more controllable talent. But that's a move that's counterproductive given how much of an all-around impact he gives the club on a nightly basis. He's a middle-of-the-order bat who can carry the team when hot at the plate, and a strong defensive catcher. Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang are the only other hitters who provide both high-end offensive and defensive impact.

Milwaukee seems more interested in extending Contreras than trading him. By doing so, they're committing to 120-130 starts behind the plate. That means the Brewers need more of a backup who's content with not many starts. That's where Naylor better fits the roster than Quero or Wood, who would otherwise command more at-bats.

The issue with Quero is he's already gotten his first option burned in 2026. He's likely to have his second one gone in 2027, regardless of his status in the organizaiton. Since he produced just an 88 wRC+ in Triple-A Nashville, trading him now would be selling low. So they may be content to hold onto him through the offseason and reconsider at the trade deadline.

Wood is the most interesting player in the logjam. He profiles as a bat-first catcher, especially with the club losing a major left-hand bat this offseason. Wood is likely to spend all of 2027 in Triple-A, but he could see a stronger opportunity in 2028, depending on what happens to Contreras. He could succeed Christian Yelich as the major platoon half at designated hitter.

However, until that day happens, Wood is essentially an insurance policy in the event of injury at the catcher position or Yelich. Depending on how Quero develops behind the plate, Wood is likely to end up as a DH long-term.